Cobra Kai’s Ralph Macchio won’t rule out a new Karate Kid movie

The Karate Kid franchise’s transition from the big to the small screen has been a mightily impressive one – with spin-off series Cobra Kai continuing to delight audiences and critics four seasons into its run.

But star Ralph Macchio hasn’t ruled out a return to the big screen for the series at some point in the future, revealing that a new film could be an option further down the line.

“I am not closing the door on anything,” he said when asked about the possibility of another movie during a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

“Once this worked on this level, I would be foolish to say, ‘But that won’t work.’ I am open to all that – of course, with the right content and execution.”

For now though, Macchio’s main concern is making sure Cobra Kai has the opportunity to fully play out its story, with the time to focus on other projects coming after that.

“Even though they say, ‘Cobra Kai never dies,’ at some point, we will have to wind up this series and tie up the stories properly,” he said. “And hopefully, Netflix gives us that opportunity to finish it and then is up for other chapters in other ways.”

Macchio starred as Daniel LaRusso in three Karate Kid films between 1984 and 1989, while there were a further two films without him in 1994 and 2010 respectively.

He returned for the first season of Cobra Kai in 2018 along with former co-star William Zabka, and the pair have been joined by several other stars from the original films throughout the show’s run.

The fourth season of the show debuted on Netflix on Friday 31st December 2021, and a fifth season has already been announced – so Cobra Kai is showing no signs of coming to an end any time soon.