Its final episode saw Smith’s character Sam avoid getting caught, successfully dob in her rivals and pay off her debts. But for many who had stuck with the show since the beginning, the storyline had become too “unconvincing”…

Viewers were especially bemused by how little time Sam had to get herself out of the mess she had created…

And some criticised the drama for its “irresponsible” portrayal of gambling addiction…

However, there was still support for the show on Twitter, with Paul Chuckle of Chuckle Brothers fame among Cleaning Up’s fans…

While Cleaning Up’s finale certainly sets up the show for an intriguing second series, ITV has not yet made a decision on whether to renew the drama.

This article was originally published on 14 February 2019