But it was the French miniseries that was triumphant on the night and now, many of those who are unfamiliar with the show will likely be wondering where they can watch it, what it's about and who stars.

Well, consider yourself lucky as we've done the hard work for you and if you're looking for your next binge-watch off the back of the BAFTAs, simply scroll on to find out more about Class Act.

What is Class Act about?

Laurent Lafitte as Bernard Tapie in Class Act. Marie Genin/Netflix

If the series has gone under your radar, then you may be wondering what exactly the Netflix series is all about. Well, it follows a "relentlessly ambitious working-class man", Bernard Tapie, who becomes one of France's most controversial public figures.

More like this

Described as a "fictionalised biopic", the series consists of seven episodes and centres on the real-life Tapie, who was a French businessman, politician, actor, singer and TV host.

Across the seven episodes, the series follows Tapie as he goes from fledgling music career to live TV host and entering the heady world of politics. He went on to enter the world of football by buying the Olympique de Marseille and took them to the success of winning the Champions League.

However, Tapie's life was also filled with its controversies and brushes with the law. For more on the real life story that Class Act is based on, read more about the true story behind the Netflix series and Tapie himself.

How to watch Class Act

Class Act is available to stream on Netflix.

The seven-part series was first released on the streamer back last year, on 13th September 2023.

Who stars in Class Act?

César-nominated French actor Laurent Lafitte leads the cast as Bernard Tapie. He stars alongside Joséphine Japy and Fabrice Luchini.

The main cast list for Class Act is as follows:

Laurent Lafitte as Bernard Tapie

Joséphine Japy as Dominique Tapie

Patrick d'Assumçao as Jean-Baptiste Tapie

Ophélia Kolb as Michèle Tapie

Camille Chamoux as Nicole

Ivan Murphy as Tom

Is there a trailer for Class Act?

There is! You can watch the trailer below.

Class Act is available to stream on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.