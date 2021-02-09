Clarice release date: Latest news on The Silence of the Lambs spin-off

Following the somewhat surprising critical success of Hannibal, another Silence of the Lambs spin-off is on its way to television – this time focusing on FBI agent Clarice Starling, once played by Jodie Foster.

Pretty Little Liars star Rebecca Breeds is taking on the iconic role for Clarice, a new series that sees the title character dive back into dark criminal cases after her traumatic encounter with Hannibal Lecter.

The series is a major new launch for US broadcaster CBS, even getting its own costly Super Bowl trailer, so anticipation is high for what it could have in store.

Read on for everything you need to know about Clarice.

When is Clarice on TV?

Clarice will premiere in the United States on Thursday 11th February at 10/9c, but we’re still awaiting word on when the show will arrive here in the UK.

The series hasn’t secured a broadcaster on our shores just yet, but we’ll keep this page updated with the latest developments.

What is Clarice about?

The new crime drama follows FBI agent Clarice Starling as she goes back to work investigating grizzly murders after some time away following her encounter with unhinged killer Hannibal Lecter.

Alongside unravelling some tough cases, she’ll also be forced to navigate the politics of Washington DC and to confront the family secrets she has been running from for most of her life.

When is Clarice set?

While Mads Mikkelsen’s Hannibal series was a prequel to The Silence of the Lambs, Clarice is actually a sequel of-sorts, taking place roughly one year after the events of the legendary thriller.

Hannibal Lecter himself is not expected to appear, but Clarice will still be feeling the impact of her terrifying encounter with him as well as her run-in with the killer known as Buffalo Bill.

Clarice cast

Rebecca Breeds will take on the lead role of Clarice Starling, who will be best known to fans of young adult drama as Nicole in Pretty Little Liars and Aurora in The Originals.

Kal Penn plays fellow FBI agent Emin Grigoryan and is among the bigger names in the supporting cast, having previously had key roles in House, How I Met Your Mother and the Harold and Kumar film series.

Michael Cudlitz (The Walking Dead) plays Paul Krendler, the leader of Clarice’s team in the Violent Criminal Apprehension Program (ViCAP), a unit of the FBI that specialises in violent and sexual crimes.

The supporting cast includes Lucca de Oliveira (Animal Kingdom) and Devyn A Tyler (Fear The Walking Dead), while House of Cards star Jayne Atkinson returns to the political world as US Senator Ruth Martin.

Clarice trailer

Check out the first full-length trailer for Clarice below:

A second teaser was released to coincide with the Super Bowl, which plays up the Silence of the Lambs connection.

