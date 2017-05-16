Claire Underwood wants to make us even more frightened in new House of Cards season 5 video
Is she breaking the fourth wall again?
House of Cards fans have become used to Frank Underwood breaking the Fourth Wall over four twisting seasons – but when his wife Claire starts speaking directly to camera, you know you're really in trouble.
A new clip from House of Cards season five shows the First Lady and Vice Presidential nominee looking straight into the lens of the camera, in what at first feels like another Fourth Wall-breaking moment for her.
"I've been meaning to talk with you," Claire (played by Robin Wright) says. "It's terrifying, isn't it?"
Yup.
As the clip progresses, it becomes clear that this is more of a traditional campaign message than an unnerving aside to the viewer, as Claire urges the American people to "Tell us what you see".
"If anything in your environment strikes you as a bit odd or a bit off, pick up the phone," she continues as the camera flickers slightly, "because there's a lot of noise out there these days."
Barbed references to a "noisy press" make the message all the more pointed, before Claire delivers the chilling final line: "We're going to need to work together, watch out for each other, and yes, watch each other, to keep us all safe and sound. Tell us what you see."