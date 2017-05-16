"I've been meaning to talk with you," Claire (played by Robin Wright) says. "It's terrifying, isn't it?"

Yup.

As the clip progresses, it becomes clear that this is more of a traditional campaign message than an unnerving aside to the viewer, as Claire urges the American people to "Tell us what you see".

"If anything in your environment strikes you as a bit odd or a bit off, pick up the phone," she continues as the camera flickers slightly, "because there's a lot of noise out there these days."

Barbed references to a "noisy press" make the message all the more pointed, before Claire delivers the chilling final line: "We're going to need to work together, watch out for each other, and yes, watch each other, to keep us all safe and sound. Tell us what you see."