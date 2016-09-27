Claire Foy and Matt Smith face the challenges of royal life in new extended trailer for Netflix drama The Crown
And Foy's Queen Elizabeth II features in exclusive new artwork for the series
The young Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip face the challenges of her new role as monarch and their royal marriage together, as Claire Foy and Matt Smith star in a new extended trailer for upcoming Netflix series The Crown.
And Foy features in stylish new artwork for the drama, seen first here on RadioTimes.com.
The Crown begins with a 25-year-old Princess Elizabeth (Foy) facing the task of becoming the most recognised monarch in the world. Prince Philip (Smith) meanwhile must become accustomed to his new dual roles – as both husband and subject.
The Crown also stars John Lithgow as Sir Winston Churchill, Victoria Hamilton as the Queen Mother, Jared Harris as King George VI, Vanessa Kirby as Princess Margaret and Dame Eileen Atkins as Queen Mary. The series is written by Peter Morgan, the playwright who created West End production The Queen.
All ten episodes of The Crown season 1 will air exclusively on Netflix from 4th November