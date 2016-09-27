The Crown begins with a 25-year-old Princess Elizabeth (Foy) facing the task of becoming the most recognised monarch in the world. Prince Philip (Smith) meanwhile must become accustomed to his new dual roles – as both husband and subject.

The Crown also stars John Lithgow as Sir Winston Churchill, Victoria Hamilton as the Queen Mother, Jared Harris as King George VI, Vanessa Kirby as Princess Margaret and Dame Eileen Atkins as Queen Mary. The series is written by Peter Morgan, the playwright who created West End production The Queen.

All ten episodes of The Crown season 1 will air exclusively on Netflix from 4th November