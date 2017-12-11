Christopher Plummer earns Golden Globe nomination just weeks after replacing Kevin Spacey in All the Money in the World
The veteran actor replaced Kevin Spacey in November, re-shot his scenes and is now in the running for one of the biggest prizes in Hollywood
Veteran actor Christopher Plummer has been nominated for a Golden Globe for his role in Ridley Scott's All the Money in the World, just weeks after he was drafted in to replace Kevin Spacey.
This cannot be overstated: just over four weeks ago, Plummer was NOT going to be in the film at all. Now, he's in with a shot of taking home a statue for what has to be one of the best unplanned performances of all time.
Director Scott has seemingly managed to get Plummer's scenes re-shot and get a completed version of the film to the Hollywood Foreign Press voters in time to be considered.
Twitter was just as shocked as we are:
In early November, it was announced that Plummer would be taking over from Kevin Spacey in the film, just six weeks before its planned release date, after Star Trek Discovery's Anthony Rapp and eight current and former members of the House of Cards cast and crew came forward to accuse Spacey of sexually inappropriate behaviour.
Check out the re-cut trailer with Plummer below.
All the Money in the World will be released in UK cinemas on 5th January 2018.