“It was kind of tragic for me, that I didn’t play him for longer. He’s a beautiful character and I have a great deal of professional pride and had I done a second season, there would have been a marked improvement in my performance. I was learning new skills, in terms of playing light comedy. I was not known for light comedy and, again, production did not allow for that.”

However, this isn’t the first time the northern Time Lord has spoken about his departure and the show’s creators. Last year, Eccleston told the Daily Record: “I’d had enough. I wanted to do it my way, they wanted something else. We were never going to compromise so it was best to be straight about it and just go.”

But don’t worry, although keeping his distance from the show, Eccleston has said he’s always “there in spirit”.

Then why not come back, Chris? There’s bound to be some timey wimey explanation to it all (there always is).