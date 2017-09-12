Other productions in next year's RSC season include Romeo and Juliet and Merry Wives of Windsor.

It's a busy time for the former Doctor Who actor, as it was also recently announced he would be taking the lead role in new BBC1 drama Come Home, written by Danny Brocklehurst and also starring Paula Malcomson.

Eccleston said he was “proud” to be working “on this challenging and provocative drama”.

Meanwhile the second series of ITV drama Safe House was originally due to star Eccleston, but shortly after production began he dropped out of the project for “confidential reasons”. It was then re-written with a new cast and a new location.

Eccleston will, however, be back on our screens this autumn in series two of BBC1's The A Word.