Christopher Eccleston to play Macbeth on stage in 2018
The former Doctor Who actor will take the lead role in the Royal Shakespeare Company production next year
Christopher Eccleston will play Macbeth on stage in 2018, it has been announced.
The actor will be making his Royal Shakespeare Company debut next year in the summer season in Stratford-Upon-Avon. The production of the play will also star Rebellion actress Niamh Cusack as Lady Macbeth.
Other productions in next year's RSC season include Romeo and Juliet and Merry Wives of Windsor.
It's a busy time for the former Doctor Who actor, as it was also recently announced he would be taking the lead role in new BBC1 drama Come Home, written by Danny Brocklehurst and also starring Paula Malcomson.
Eccleston said he was “proud” to be working “on this challenging and provocative drama”.
Meanwhile the second series of ITV drama Safe House was originally due to star Eccleston, but shortly after production began he dropped out of the project for “confidential reasons”. It was then re-written with a new cast and a new location.
Eccleston will, however, be back on our screens this autumn in series two of BBC1's The A Word.