Pratt, who made his name on popular sitcom Parks and Recreation, is set to be leading the cast of the series and also serving as an executive producer, alongside Fuqua.

Billed as a conspiracy thriller, the show will follow the story of a Navy SEAL who returns home after a horrific ambush wipes out his entire platoon.

Based on Jack Carr's 2018 novel of the same name, reports suggest it will be told across multiple seasons, although no network is attached to the series as yet.

The script will be written by David DiGilio, whose previous credits include Traveler and Strange Angel, while Fuqua will direct at least the first episode.

Pratt has not appeared as a regular on a scripted television show since the finale of Parks and Recreation in 2015. However, he has starred in a number of box office hits for the silver screen, including Jurassic World and The Magnificent Seven – in addition to his role as Star-Lord in several films in the MCU.