“Then I got a letter from NBC’s HR department that said, ‘There is a protocol about nude scenes. This is not a joke and you are being reprimanded and you can’t go around telling people about this like some kind of joke!’

Pratt, who plays lazy but kind Andy Dwyer in the hit sitcom, was so thrilled he framed the letter.

Although he's a Hollywood star these days, it turns out that he owes some of his acting talent to...The Only Way is Essex. While demonstrating his remarkably good English accent, he tells Norton that it's all down to the hit reality show.

“When I was filming Guardians of the Galaxy in the UK we watched a lot of garbage TV and my wife went crazy for TOWIE. She fell in love with the show and I started picking up the accent so now the only British one I can do is an Essex one.”

The Graham Norton Show is on BBC1 on 29th May at 10.35pm