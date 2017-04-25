Historians argue that Bruce never betrayed William Wallace, and this film will look to set the record straight, following his fight against the British and the Catholic Church after Wallace’s death, eventually leading the Scottish to independence.

The film is to be helmed by Pine’s Hell Or High Water director David Mackenzie, and will reportedly co-star Ben Foster, who played his brother in the 2016 western.

It will be Netflix’s first major major deal since Scott Stuber took the reins as head of Netflix Feature Films in March 2017.