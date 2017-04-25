Chris Pine set to star in Netflix film telling a new Braveheart story
The movie from the streaming giant will offer a different account of events to Mel Gibson's 1995 portrayal of William Wallace's battle to free Scotland from the English
Is Chris Pine the new Braveheart?
The actor is in talks to star in a new Netflix feature film called Outlaw King, telling an alternative version of the tale of Robert the Bruce, the king who betrays Mel Gibson’s protagonist in Braveheart, reports Deadline.
Historians argue that Bruce never betrayed William Wallace, and this film will look to set the record straight, following his fight against the British and the Catholic Church after Wallace’s death, eventually leading the Scottish to independence.
The film is to be helmed by Pine’s Hell Or High Water director David Mackenzie, and will reportedly co-star Ben Foster, who played his brother in the 2016 western.
It will be Netflix’s first major major deal since Scott Stuber took the reins as head of Netflix Feature Films in March 2017.