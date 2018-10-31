The moment comes in the season finale, so beware - *there will be spoilers for CAOS episode 10 below*

All hell breaks loose in the final episode, when Michelle Gomez's Mrs Wardwell summons the spirits of 13 long-dead witches, who were hanged by mortals in Greendale and have been pining for revenge in the after-life ever since.

Thanks to Mrs Wardwell's spell, they are given free reign of the town to wreak havoc – and murder the first born children of both witches and mortals – on the witching hour (midnight).

Sabrina (Kiernan Shipka), Ambrose (Chance Perdomo), Hilda (Lucy Davis) and Zelda (Miranda Otto) arrange for all of the mortals in Greendale to gather in the basement of the high school so they can protect them, but Roz (Jaz Sinclair), Susie (Lachlan Watson) and Harvey (Ross Lynch) all refuse to join them – so Sabrina sends her warlock pal Nicholas Scratch (Gavin Leatherwood) to look after Harvey.

More like this

And then, it happens – Nicholas calls Harvey "Farm Boy" – just as dwarf Roland, who was in love with Melissa Joan Hart's Sabrina, used to in Sabrina the Teenage Witch.

It's a tiny, tiny detail – but it appears to be a doff of the cap from Aguirre-Sacasa (who wrote the episode with Ross Maxwell) to the writers of the sitcom, more than twenty years after it was first used.

Advertisement

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is out now on Netflix