Casualty confirms return date and releases first-look image

The medical drama is back and will feature a COVID-19 storyline.

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 11/12/2020 - Programme Name: Casualty - Series 34 - TX: n/a - Episode: Casualty - TX1 (No. TX1) - Picture Shows: ***EMBARGOED TILL 11TH DECEMBER 2020*** Dr Dylan Keogh (WILLIAM BECK), David Hide (JASON DURR), Ethan Hardy (GEORGE RAINSFORD), Jacob Masters (CHARLES VENN), Connie Beauchamp (AMANDA MEALING), Charlie Fairhead (DEREK THOMPSON), Robyn Miller (AMANDA HENDERSON) - (C) BBC - Photographer: Grabs

Published:

Medical drama Casualty is coming back to BBC One in the new year, the broadcaster has confirmed.

Production for the series was halted back in March due to the pandemic, but resumed in September, when it was confirmed the show would return with a COVID-19 episode.

Now, the BBC has released a first-look image of said episode, and we can already tell it’s going to be an emotional watch.

The image shows the Holby City Hospital staff kitted out in PPE and ready to face the challenges the pandemic will undoubtedly throw at them.

Speaking of what will inevitably be a poignant episode, the BBC’s Head of Continuing Drama Kate Oates said: “We are thrilled to be back in production with BBC’s longest-running medical show. The writers, Casualty teams, cast and crew are back on set with stories that reflect the extraordinary times we are living through.”

Such stories include Connie (Amanda Mealing) pushed to the limit after several members of her team contract the virus, including Jacob (Charles Venn). Luckily, she’s got Charlie’s (Derek Thompson) support, though he is increasingly worried about the effect of the pandemic on care homes.

Paramedic Fenisha (Olivia D’Lima) will do everything she can to protect her unborn baby, while Will (Jack Nolan) is angry and frustrated as the hospital struggles under the mounting pressure.

The COVID-19 episode of Casualty will air on Saturday 2nd January at 19:35 on BBC One. It will be available on BBC iPlayer shortly after. For inspiration on what to watch next, visit our TV Guide. 

