Did you spot the massive twist in the last episode of Sherlock? If so, you probably think you’ve got just the super-sleuth skills to outsmart Baker Street’s finest detective. And now you’ve got a chance to prove it with this social media mystery.

Last night Sherlock creators Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss took to BBC1's Twitter page, in character as Holmes himself, to challenge the deductive prowess of fans in a #SherlockLive case.