Can you solve this online case from Sherlock creators Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss?
Think you've got more intellectual horsepower than Holmes? Now's your time to test it...
Did you spot the massive twist in the last episode of Sherlock? If so, you probably think you’ve got just the super-sleuth skills to outsmart Baker Street’s finest detective. And now you’ve got a chance to prove it with this social media mystery.
Last night Sherlock creators Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss took to BBC1's Twitter page, in character as Holmes himself, to challenge the deductive prowess of fans in a #SherlockLive case.
First up, (a very grumpy) Sherlock gave away a few clues…
Then yet MORE clues…
@BBCOne me trying to solve the case pic.twitter.com/7LQBlOC4Ma
— Liam Edwards (@LiamPLEdwards) January 10, 2017
Well done to those who got it right… in the end. Delete your accounts those who didn’t. I’m going. You’re boring me now. #SherlockLive
— BBC One (@BBCOne) January 10, 2017
Did you get it? Or did you end up looking less Holmes and more Lestrade? Let us know in the comments below.