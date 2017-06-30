"It’s back to earth with a bump for our beloved midwives as they return from their magical Christmas mission trip to South Africa. It is now 1962, and in a rapidly changing world, the arrival of Sister Ursula – superbly played by Dame Harriet Walter – brings new challenges to Nonnatus House," writer Heidi Thomas tells RadioTimes.com.

"Tears are shed, and bonds reinforced, as the team pull together as never before."

And they'll certainly need to do just that if they're to survive under Sister Ursula's new regime.