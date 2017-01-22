"We look into FGM. There’s a Somali community in the East End and one of our mothers has had FGM" says Ritchie, who praised the series for being "brave" by featuring such an important subject.

"We spoke to survivors of FGM and their children and their perspective on it as people whose mothers had undergone and their stories and each story is so different" Ritchie continued.

"It’s really been fascinating to learn about. It is a taboo issue and it’s not easy to write about because there are so many different elements to it."

More like this

Advertisement

Call The Midwife returns to BBC1 in 2017