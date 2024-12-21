"Roger, I would say, almost instantly falls in love, love at first sight," said O'Donnell. "He's afraid of losing Nancy."

Cusack also said that it "takes a little bit of to-ing and fro-ing for anything to happen".

"But I think you can tell that she does fancy him," she added.

And it's not just Nancy and Roger who are drawn to one another.

There's also a "spark" between Cyril and Rosalind, teased Zephryn Taitte.

"It's quite interesting to watch that journey," he said.

For the first time in its history, the Call the Midwife Christmas special has been split into two parts.

"Who doesn't love finding an extra, unexpected present underneath the Christmas tree?" said creator and writer Heidi Thomas OBE.

"When I was asked to write a two-part Christmas special for 2024, I couldn't resist!"

All of the "well-loved characters" will be back for the two-parter, which picks up in Christmas 1969.

The midwives are "all busy delivering babies and doing the job they are most dedicated and committed to", while Poplar also welcomes a funfair, which adds "a burst of colour and excitement to the frosty landscape".

But there will be challenges, including influenza and the Hong Kong flu, not to mention an escaped prisoner.

As the neighbourhood prepares for a carol concert, "fears grow that he may be in the local area after a spate of break-ins".

Elsewhere, "the Turner children are caught up in the fever surrounding the Blue Peter Christmas appeal to collect dinky cars and scrap metal, Trixie makes a fleeting visit to Nonnatus House and is delighted to see her brother Geoffrey, and Miss Higgins has her grandson Harry stay for Christmas".

Violet also has her hands full hosting a mince pie competition, "but the Buckles' preparations for Reggie’s homecoming are thrown into turmoil".

Part 1 of the Call the Midwife Christmas special will air at 8pm on Christmas Day on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Part 2 arrives on Boxing Day at 7:30pm.

