That's right, the midwife who first introduced us to Poplar and its pregnant patients is leaving to take up a position as a nurse at a Marie Curie cancer hospital, swapping bringing life into the world with helping those at the end of it.

Sad news it most certainly is, but the light at the end of the tunnel? Philip Worth, the husband of Call the Midwife author Jennifer Worth, appeared in tonight's series 3 finale too, so, though we won't get to watch it, the prim and proper midwife's heart - which was battered by the shock death of her boyfriend Alec earlier this series - is on the mend.

Philip, played by Stephen Ashfield, made his appearance as the cousin of one of Jenny's pregnant patients.

Jenny, played by Jessica Raine, was the character who first introduced us to the poverty-stricken East End in the BBC1 period drama's first series and the character whose voice opens and closes each episode of the drama.

Though bound to upset fans, Jessica Raine's departure from Call the Midwife doesn't come as a huge surprise. The star is hot property at the moment - as well as starring in Line of Duty last month, the actress has been cast in new Sky Atlantic drama Fortitude alongside Stanley Tucci, Michael Gambon and Christopher Eccleston.

The series three finale, which was sure to leave many a Call the Midwife fan reaching for the tissues, also saw Trixie share her first kiss with curate Tom, Chummy's mother Lady Browne pass away and Shelagh and Doctor Turner get a call from the adoption agency offering them a little baby girl.

Call the Midwife will be back for a fourth series.

