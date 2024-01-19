In an exclusive clip to RadioTimes.com, we see Fred try to conceal the cut from his wife and Reggie (Daniel Laurie) but admit to Violet that he's "not feeling too good". "I wonder if I ought to stay home," he says.

But Violet can't entertain the possibility, saying: "A mayoral campaign is about seeing the whole package and my package includes you, whether you like it or not."

Violet then tells Fred the location and time of the campaign event, setting off early without Fred and Reggie but reminding Fred there's "no excuses" for not turning up. Fred then says that Reggie can set off too and he'll catch him up – but will Fred make it in time?

Watch the clip below.

Call the Midwife season 13 episode 3 exclusive clip

In the teaser at the end of last week's episode, viewers will have seen Fred being treated by Trixie (Helen George) after it looked like he had sustained an injury. Trixie remarked that Fred "looks a bit off colour" so could the injury be more fatal than first thought?

Well, it certainly looks that way, as the synopsis for this week's episode reads: "Reggie comes home for a few weeks' holiday and helps Fred to make over the small unkempt green space outside St Oswald’s church. This is paid work for them both and marks the first time Reggie has earned his own money.

"Violet and Fred decide it is time they pay Reggie for his work in Buckle’s paper shop. Meanwhile, Violet considers running for mayor and is somewhat preoccupied with her application. She fails to notice that Fred isn’t his usual cheery self. Events take a dramatic turn, and it looks like Violet’s mayoral campaign will have to be abandoned."

More like this

Trixie Franklin (Helen George), Nancy Corrigan (Megan Cusak), Rosalind Clifford (Natalie Quarry) and Joyce Highland (Renee Bailey) in Call the Midwife. BBC / Neal Street Productions / Andrea Southam

But as with every episode of Call the Midwife, that won't be the only drama in the episode as the series will also delve into a storyline concerning Gillian and her newborn baby, as well as seeing Trixie making some major moves.

The episode synopsis continues: "Model Gillian Baxter is something of a star in Poplar. Born into an East End family, Gillian was signed up to a baby modelling agency, and her face was seen on the sides of London buses advertising baby soap.

Read more:

"Since becoming pregnant, Gillian has been signed up to model once more, and there are plans already in place for her newborn to follow in her footsteps.

"Rosalind and Sister Julienne oversee Gillian’s delivery at the maternity home, but when her newborn baby is diagnosed with a birth defect, Gillian doesn’t take the news well. Nurse Crane helps Gillian and her husband, Liam, through this challenging time.

"Meanwhile, Trixie starts making plans for a move into the Barbican flat and tries to enlist Matthew’s help selecting a new sofa."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Call the Midwife airs on Sundays on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Drama hub for more news and features.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.