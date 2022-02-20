Call the Midwife teases "hardest part" and "a tough call" in finale

Viewers are most concerned for Dr Patrick Turner (Stephen McGann) and Sister Julienne (Jenny Agutter), whose fates were left uncertain after sustaining serious injuries in the accident.

The official Call the Midwife Twitter account has teased what awaits fans in tonight's season finale, which will expand on the shock cliffhanger ending that saw two beloved characters caught in a train crash.

Tonight, we'll find out whether they have survived the incident, in what looks set to be the most emotionally trying episode of Call the Midwife in quite some time.

The show's Twitter account has shared three preview images from the episode, beginning with Sister Shelagh (Laura Main) confronting her "worst fears" in a tough phone call.

Earlier this week, RadioTimes.com shared an exclusive clip from the episode which saw a distraught Sister Shelagh struggling to pray through her tears as she considers what might have happened.

Another photo features Sister Hilda (Fenella Woolgar) and teases that she will need "all of her skill and care" as she takes on an "agonising task".

The final image gives us a glimpse at the community around Nonnatus House as they gather to wait for news, with the caption stating that they are "alone, together".

The reaction to last week's episode of Call the Midwife has been huge, with many longtime viewers taking to social media to voice their distress at the prospect of Sister Julienne and Dr Turner being written out of the show.

Writer Heidi Thomas provided little comfort in an interview with Radio Times, implying that she was "daring" enough to kill off even the most cherished of characters.

