This marks the drama's highest overnight audience in over three years – series three episode two in 2014 drew 9.3 million viewers.

It also marks the biggest Midwife series finale since series one. Chummy's 2012 wedding just retains the title with an average of 9.24 million overnight viewers.

The series has enjoyed strong figures throughout this recent run: consolidated figures (overnight ratings plus viewing within seven days of the programme's broadcast) saw it tip over ten million last month.

Meanwhile, in other overnight figure news, Tom Hollander took on Tom Hollander as both the BBC's The Night Manger and ITV's Doctor Thorne went head-to-head at 9:00pm. It was the third episode of The Night Manager that won out, the spy thriller scooping an average of 6.19 million to Doctor Thorne's 3.43 million (including HD) opener.