Call the Midwife finale is most-watched BBC show of the year so far
Emotionally-charged BBC drama concludes its fifth series with a whopping 9.2 million viewers overnight
Call the Midwife's series five finale is the most-watched BBC show of the year so far.
The emotionally-charged episode was by far and away the most-watched show of Sunday night, with an average of 9.2 million viewers tuning in to watch the final episode of the current run.
This marks the drama's highest overnight audience in over three years – series three episode two in 2014 drew 9.3 million viewers.
It also marks the biggest Midwife series finale since series one. Chummy's 2012 wedding just retains the title with an average of 9.24 million overnight viewers.
The series has enjoyed strong figures throughout this recent run: consolidated figures (overnight ratings plus viewing within seven days of the programme's broadcast) saw it tip over ten million last month.
BBC's The Night Manager beats ITV's Doctor Thorne
Meanwhile, in other overnight figure news, Tom Hollander took on Tom Hollander as both the BBC's The Night Manger and ITV's Doctor Thorne went head-to-head at 9:00pm. It was the third episode of The Night Manager that won out, the spy thriller scooping an average of 6.19 million to Doctor Thorne's 3.43 million (including HD) opener.