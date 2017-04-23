“In the very last episode, the night before Sister Evangelina’s funeral, she was in tears because she was lonely,” Thomas recalled. “She perhaps isn’t quite so lonely at the end of the series as she was at the end of the last one,” the writer teased, playfully refusing to be drawn further on a potential romance for Nurse Franklin.

“I think what’s lovely is she’s come back from South Africa so much stronger, she’s not just complete. She’s better and brighter than ever before,” Thomas added.

“It’s so lovely to have her back and she’s very quickly back in her leotard at keep fit, because Helen’s got this exquisite figure but Trixie believes she’s let things slide on board ship. So she’s back in her leotard and shouting at everyone which is lovely, it’s really nice.”

We’ll raise one of Patsy’s signature cocktails to that.

Call the Midwife is currently airing on PBS

