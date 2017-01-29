Charlotte Ritchie, Jack Ashton, Helen George and Victoria Yeates said we'll see "lots and lots" of babies (no surprises there) when the show returns, and Ashton's particularly excited about the soundtrack. "The music is getting better, it's 1963," he laughed.

Ashton's also excited about the plots Heidi Thomas and her team have penned.

"Every series, they’re not afraid to write interesting, very dramatic and political story lines," he said.

How do the cast respond to critics who write the show off as nostalgic fluff?

“I think it’s a really weird idea that anyone would want to go back to that time where most people were living below the poverty line in the east end, women didn’t have any rights, it was illegal to be gay" said Ritchie.

Helen George added that though it's set in the 1960s, Call The Midwife holds "a mirror up to society" and said the show serves as a reminder of the kind of circumstances we could return to if we're not careful.

Miranda Hart's abandoned return as Chummy inspired Thomas to re-write the sixth series, but the cast didn't seem to think it had caused too many problems on set. "Heidi is so brilliant that any changes she makes are always seamless" said Fennell.

"The great thing about our producers and writers is that they always leave it open for all of us," George explained, adding that they loved and missed Miranda Hart on the show.

And finally we just HAD to ask if we'd get a Call The Midwife wedding before the end of series six.

“Tom’s so boring he likes getting dumped a lot,” Ashton teased.

Here’s hoping Barbara doesn’t have to bring the ring back.

Call The Midwife series six continues on BBC1 on Sunday nights at 8pm