Call the Midwife book set for release with foreword by creator Heidi Thomas
The book is titled The Wisdom of Call the Midwife: Words of Inspiration from the Sisters and Midwives of Nonnatus House
Published:
Fns of Call the Midwife will soon be able to get their hands on a companion book which will include some of the show’s “most heart-warming, inspiring narrations and life-affirming quotes” from across it’s run.
The book is titled The Wisdom of Call the Midwife: Words of Inspiration from the Sisters and Midwives of Nonnatus House and was announced yesterday (14th July) on the series’ social media channels.
Announcing the news, a caption read, “Over the years, so many you have told us how moved you’ve been by the beautifully written narrations and speeches that take place in our episodes, and how you would love to see some of these wise words in print… Well, now you can!”
Series creator Heidi Thomas – who has penned the forward for the book – said the book was coming at a perfect time.
“Our lovely, loyal viewers have been asking for a book of quotes from the series for a long time,” she said. “And with our tenth anniversary approaching, I know they will be thrilled with this unique keepsake.”
The book will apparently contain “lessons on love, friendship, motherhood, faith, family, home and much more” with quotes coming from many of the show’s most beloved characters, including Trixie, Nurse Crane, Sisters Evangelina and Monica Joan, and Jennifer.
View this post on Instagram
The post announcing the book concluded, “It is our special gift to you, our wonderful viewers, and one that we hope you’ll treasure – a book to see you through both hard and better times, and something that will inspire and entertain you in equal measure.”
The book will be available for purchase from October 15th as a hardback – and for fans desperate to get their copy as soon as possible after the launch date it is already available to pre-order from Amazon.
