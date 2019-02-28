Brooklyn Nine-Nine has been renewed for season seven and the stars are extremely psyched
Having saved the show from cancellation, NBC has recommissioned Brooklyn Nine-Nine for another season
NBC clearly has no regrets about stepping in to save Brooklyn Nine-Nine from cancellation – because the US broadcaster has recommissioned the comedy cop show for another season.
Terry Crews, Andy Samberg and the rest of the gang shared a video on Twitter announcing season seven, with the words: "We're coming back!"
The show was initially axed by Fox after season five, sparking an uproar from fans. But at the last minute, Brooklyn Nine-Nine was rescued by NBC who agreed to make season six and keep the much-loved comedy on the air.
“It’s been one of our great joys as a network to give Brooklyn Nine-Nine a second life,” Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, Co-Presidents of Scripted Programming at NBC Entertainment, told Deadline. “Cheers to Dan Goor, Mike Schur, Luke Del Tredici and David Miner, and our amazing cast and crew who each week turn New York’s finest into New York’s funniest.”
Here's the actual moment the cast found out. We promise it will make you smile...