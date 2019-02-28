The show was initially axed by Fox after season five, sparking an uproar from fans. But at the last minute, Brooklyn Nine-Nine was rescued by NBC who agreed to make season six and keep the much-loved comedy on the air.

“It’s been one of our great joys as a network to give Brooklyn Nine-Nine a second life,” Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, Co-Presidents of Scripted Programming at NBC Entertainment, told Deadline. “Cheers to Dan Goor, Mike Schur, Luke Del Tredici and David Miner, and our amazing cast and crew who each week turn New York’s finest into New York’s funniest.”

Here's the actual moment the cast found out. We promise it will make you smile...