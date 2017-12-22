Who is Ben?

Ben Haywood was on the Miller family's legal team during Joe Miller's trial. As her junior barrister (the prosecution's alternative to the defence's Phoebe Waller-Bridge) he assisted her with reading – when she was struggling with her sight – and helped her with her general day-to-day work on the case.

Why is Ben back in Broadchurch?

Mark Latimer is determined to get justice for Danny, so he's opted to try and begin legal proceedings against Joe.

Ben makes a brief appearance to advise on the chances of succeeding – but can he help Mark seek the closure he feels he needs? And how will Beth react to her former partner's refusal to let the case go?

And – if Mark pursues his designs – could we see the return of Joe Miller?