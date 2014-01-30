But since the former Doctor Who actor revealed he'd been taking American accent lessons over Skype ahead of playing Detective Emmett Carver in Gracepoint, our fears abated somewhat. And if the latest report from Broadchurch creator Chris Chibnall is anything to go by, we've got nothing to worry about...

Speaking to RadioTimes.com at the annual Covers Party, Chibnall – who is currently writing series two of the ITV crime drama – reassured us his leading man's transatlantic elocution is up to scratch: "I've heard it's fantastic," he reported.

And he should know... In addition to penning the opening episode of Gracepoint, Chibnall is serving as an executive producer on the drama, which also stars Breaking Bad's Anna Gunn alongside Jackie Weaver and Michael Pena. Either way, Tennant's accent is currently being put to the test as production on the ten-part series for Fox began in Canada this week.

More like this

Watch the full interview below:

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=guOtOn3Zavg

Follow @RadioTimes