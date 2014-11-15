When the media started reporting his trial [for gross indecency], I couldn’t believe it. Was it the same Alan Turing? The way the newspapers revelled in his downfall made me angry. Even now, I find it hard to remain polite if I hear anything homophobic said against him.

When he died the following year, my main feeling was one of guilt. I felt that if I’d picked up on more, I could have helped him. I know that’s irrational. Certain things we didn’t talk about. He never mentioned his role in the war for instance. It was only when the Official Secrets Act was lifted in the 1970s that I realised everything he’d done for our country.

More like this

Do I believe that Alan killed himself? It seems obvious to me that it was something he might consider. I came to realise later that he was very naive. If the world didn’t like him, I can see him thinking that he’d just go away.

I’m ambivalent about the recent reinstatement of Alan as genius. Part of me says, “About time too.” Another part feels like it’s the media cashing in on a good story. For me, Alan will always be a witty, lovely, genius of a man. I don’t claim to have known him. But for a short period of time I knew a part of him.

Advertisement

As told to Ellie Austin