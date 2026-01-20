There are moments in television romance that feel instantly immortal, and Bridgerton seems determined to deliver one every season.

This time it's Luke Thompson's turn. A lake, a soaking-wet clinging shirt and someone watching from behind a tree: it's a pure, unapologetic homage to Colin Firth's "Mr Darcy moment" from the BBC's version of Pride and Prejudice in 1995.

As Benedict Bridgerton finally steps out of the family shadows and into the romantic spotlight, his love story with Yerin Ha's resourceful maid, Sophie Baek, becomes the beating heart of the new series.

It's lavish, knowingly corny and proof that you just have to let this Regency fairy tale wash over you.

This week we also celebrate performers who have been quietly stealing scenes for decades.

In this week's issue we talk to Death in Paradise favourite Don Warrington, and we catch up with the Sir Jonathan Pryce, who tells us about his role in Under Salt Marsh, Sky Atlantic's new crime drama that's set in Anglesey and has already been dubbed the Welsh Yellowstone. Praise indeed.

Also in this week's Radio Times:

Game of Thrones spin-off A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is a tale of a tall knight and his diminutive squire.

Claire Foy discusses what it's like starring opposite a goshawk in H Is for Hawk.

Sir Michael Palin shares how his next project is making magic with Mackenzie Crook

