It's now been confirmed that the next seasons of Bridgerton will see Eloise (Claudia Jessie) and Francesca (Hannah Dodd) taking the lead in their respective instalments.

Ad

While we don't exactly know who will be first up, it's exciting news nonetheless for fans of the novels who have waited patiently for the Bridgerton sisters to get their own turns in the limelight.

While this upcoming fourth season of the show focuses on their unserious brother Benedict (Luke Thompson), the series will surely set up his siblings for their own stories as the show has previously done in subtle ways.

But how does season 4 set the stage for Eloise's own season, if at all? When chatting exclusively to RadioTimes.com, the actress revealed: "In terms of setting her up, I think Eloise is desperately trying to find her way of doing it, right?

"That’s what I’ve always been excited to be able to one day do, is to show love or romance or whatever her journey is in the most Eloise way possible.

"I think she’s just trying to find out her way of doing it."

Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton, Hannah Dodd as Francesca Bridgerton in Bridgerton. Liam Daniel/Netflix

Jessie continued: "That’s what I think the set-up is until ultimately we see what her way of doing it is, her version of it. I’m buzzing to one day do it. I love this show with my whole heart, I love my colleagues, I love Eloise so I’ll be buzzing to do it.”

As fans of the Regency drama will know, Eloise hasn't been concerned with matters of the heart and has been more preoccupied with tracking down Lady Whistledown. Finally learning the truth of her identity and coming to blows with best friend Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) about it, Eloise's story has gone through its own various twists but the Bridgerton daughter has never been interested in making her social debut.

Read more:

However, last season did see Eloise take a liking to Theo Sharpe (Calam Lynch) but fearing the worst about social optics due to being from different classes, Eloise put an end to their budding chemistry and kept it professional as they endeavoured to find out about Whistledown.

Now, Eloise is set to help her brother find his mysterious Lady in Silver, further going against the grain of societal expectations and paving her own path.

Speaking about how happy the role makes her, Jessie said: “When I got the part, I was like ‘I can’t believe I get to do this’. She’s my ideal character to play, I’ll never ever play anything like this again. Nothing this fantastic will ever happen to me again. When I got the job, I was like ‘I’m going to get hit by a bus, this is crazy, I can’t get this’.

"First and foremost, I’m a clown and a comedian, that is where I started. So to play someone whose really the human, she brings so much laughter, it’s a real pleasure for me. She just represents another type of person but I think it’s ultimately just as refreshing to see someone who’s really committed to the idea of marriage and really committed to the idea of love and partnership. But that’s the great thing about Bridgerton, everyone gets to see themselves in the show.”

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Google reCAPTCHA. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

Bridgerton season 4 part 1 premieres on January 29th and Part 2 on February 26th, both on Netflix. Seasons 1-3 are available to watch on Netflix now. You can buy the Bridgerton book series on Amazon.

Add Bridgerton to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.