Claes Bang, Brian Cox and more to film whodunnit series pilot from home

The Agoraphobics Detective Society will raise funds for freelancers in the film and TV industry impacted by coronavirus

Published:

With the Coronavirus crisis ongoing, creatives and stars are finding new ways to get content out there and support the public while the world is in lockdown.

Planned eight-part whodunnit The Agoraphobics Detective Society kicks things up a notch, with its pilot set to be filmed entirely from home.

Dracula‘s Claes Bang, Succession‘s Brian Cox and journalist and radio presenter Mariella Frostrup have already been confirmed for the first episode, with all proceeds going to the many film and TV freelancers impacted by the virus.

According to Deadline, the pilot will follow a group of patients coming together to find a missing psychiatrist.

The actors will film their parts separately from home before the episode is released on the Pinpoint Presents website later this month. Viewers will be asked to donate to the UK Film and TV Charity’s Emergency Covid-19 Relief Fund and the Motion Picture & TV Fund in the US.

Also joining the cast are Ian Harvie, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett and Nicole Ansari-Cox.

The team behind-the-scenes is just as talented. Producer Maggie Monteith (Swimming With Men) has put together an all-female trio of writer-directors made up of Dolly Wells (Doll and Em), Suzi Ewing (10 x 10) and Heidi Greensmith (Winter).

If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.

