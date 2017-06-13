In an interview in the new issue of Radio Times magazine, Reed says that moving to London when she started her acting career "made sense financially[...] ironically, because Britain was part of the EU" but that Brexit has thrown her situation in to disarray. "Now I don’t even know what the rules will be for me – I feel like I’m in limbo."

Nevertheless, her move to LA is likely to be a protracted one.

“LA is a strange town when you’re in this industry – you require a level of cynicism just to function there," says Reed. "But I love California. It’s beautiful. So that’s where I’m aiming to end up by next year. I’ve moved half my stuff, but I have so much to do in Europe I’m just tentatively putting on hold for now."

More like this

Reed has plenty more to say in the interview, rueing the negative perception of Elizabeth compared with that of Aidan Turner's Ross Poldark and discussing other work she has in the pipeline – including her aspirations to move into comedy.

Advertisement

Read the full interview with Heida Reed in the new issue of Radio Times magazine, on sale now in shops and via iTunes