Other notable items featured on the list include Hector 'Tio' Salamanca's wheelchair (starting at $5,000), Walter's inscribed copy of Walt Whitman's Leaves of Grass ($3,000), two pink teddy bears, one with eyes and one without ($1,500), Walter's Aztek ($1,000) and a series of Hazmat lab suits ($200-$1,500).

A few items are yet to be listed on the site to avoid spoilers, with Sony taking the decision not to auction off the pair's iconic mobile meth lab which will instead be used for studio tours.

The last two instalments of Breaking Bad will air in the US on 22 and 29 September respectively, with both episodes available on Netflix for UK customers the following day.

More like this

Follow @RadioTimes

Advertisement

//

//