Boston Blue release date – will it air in the UK?

While it's been a sad farewell to Blue Bloods, fans are in for another treat of a series with its recently released spin-off, Boston Blue.

Ad

The series is led by Donnie Wahlberg, who reprises his Blue Bloods role as Danny Reagan. Whilst he previously worked in the NYPD, Blue Bloods follows him as he makes the big move over to Boston for a monumental new chapter.

It's there that he's partnered with Detective Lena Silver (Sonequa Martin-Green), the eldest daughter of a prominent law enforcement family. Making up that central family will be Ghostbusters star Ernie Hudson as patriarch Reverend Peters and ER star Gloria Reuben as matriarch Mae Silver.

Speaking about the new dynamic of the series, Wahlberg teased at a CBS briefing: “There are so many law enforcement families in this country. There’s not just the Reagans. They’re in every state, every city, every town, everywhere, and there are other families around that have stories to tell too.

"Danny’s story will continue the Reagan family. You can’t have Danny without Reagans — there’ll be connective tissue. But we’re also going to get to discover a new family and carry on the tradition of telling their stories.”

But will Boston Blue be coming to the UK? Read on to find out.

Boston Blue premieres on CBS on Friday 17th October, taking up the 10pm slot on the network. New episodes will then air weekly.

As for a UK release date, one has not yet been confirmed. But seeing as Blue Bloods previously aired on Sky Witness and NOW here in the UK some months after the US, we can assume that Boston Blue may follow suit sometime in 2026. Watch this space.

Boston Blue cast: Who stars in the Blue Bloods spin-off?

Sonequa Martin-Green as Lena Silver and Ernie Hudson as Reverend Peters in Blue Bloods. John Medland/CBS via Getty Images

The new spin-off series is led by Blue Bloods star Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan, who moves to Boston for pastures new. Previously speaking about the new series, Wahlberg said: “I’m incredibly grateful for the years on Blue Bloods, and incredibly grateful to be able to keep the the traditional Blue Bloods alive and move it forward into a new world with new friends and new situations.

“We are really really working on this universe in a way that I think the Blue Bloods viewers are gonna be very happy, very excited, and a whole new world of viewers are gonna be able to discover us, too."

The series revolves around Danny's new job and his new partner, Detective Lena Silver, who is played by Sonequa Martin-Green. Silver is part of a prominent law enforcement family in Boston, with Ernie Hudson set to play her grandfather Edwin, who is described as “a renowned pastor of an historic Baptist church in Boston."

The father of Mae Silver, Boston’s district attorney, Ernie is also the grandfather of Lena, superintendent Ashley Silver, and rookie patrol cop, Isaac Silver.

Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan

Sonequa Martin-Green as Lena Silver

Ernie Hudson as Reverend Edwin Peters

Maggie Lawson as Sarah Silver

Gloria Reuben as Mae Silver

Marcus Scribner as Jonah Silver

Mika Amonsen as Sean Reagan

Bridget Moynahan as Erin Reagan

What is Boston Blue about?

Sonequa Martin-Green as Lena Silver, Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan, Jeramie Burgos as Caleb Bruce, and Marcus Scribner as Jonah Silver in Blue Bloods. John Medland/CBS via Getty Images

Like the original series, Boston Blue will centre on different cases per episode but also focus on the overarching story of Danny and Lena as they work together on some of the city's biggest cases.

Like Danny, Lena knows what it's like to be part of a major law enforcement family, with her mother as Boston's District Attorney and various other family members working in the force. So, there's set to be plenty of interpersonal drama like what we see the Reagans having to navigate in Blue Bloods.

Speaking about their dynamic, Martin-Green told Deadline: "Something that jumped out to me on the page is that there’s a kindred spirit between these two. There are all of these parallels. They both come from these law enforcement families in a big city, they understand what that is and how that’s such a specific lifestyle.

"Their connection is authentic. It just sort of happens and it surprises both of them."

Teasing more about the series, Martin-Green continued: "I love that it is actually a family drama and the backdrop is law enforcement. We get to see more than one area of law enforcement, from the crime scene to the DA’s office, but with any quality story what’s really bringing people in are the characters."

As for what key elements follow on in Boston Blue from Blue Bloods, Wahlberg said: "You need faith, family and tradition. Just because we move to a new city, it doesn’t mean that they don’t exist there as well, although they might be different traditions and faiths and a different family."

Is there a trailer for Boston Blue?

There is! You can watch the trailer for Boston Blue below.

Boston Blue premieres on Friday 17th October in the US on CBS, with a UK release date yet to be confirmed.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.