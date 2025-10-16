Following the recent end of sequel series Bosch: Legacy, and the debut of spin-off series Ballard, a new show in the Bosch universe is coming to MGM+, and this time, it's a prequel.

The new series will be called Bosch: Start of Watch. It will star Gotham's Cameron Monaghan as a young version of Harry Bosch, who has previously been played on screen across multiple acclaimed shows by Titus Welliver.

While the series will still be inspired by Michael Connelly's novels, there is no direct source material on which it is being based, and the author has called it "uncharted character territory". It will also see the addition of a new character, police veteran Eli Bridges, played by Omari Hardwick (Power), who is Bosch's training officer when he is a rookie cop.

The synopsis for the series says: "Bosch: Start of Watch, from MGM+ Studios, goes back to 1991 Los Angeles and follows 26-year-old Harry Bosch during his earliest days as a rookie cop. The series will explore a city on the edge, teeming with racial tension, gang violence and a fractured LAPD.

"Amid routine calls and growing unrest, Bosch finds himself drawn into a high-profile heist and a web of criminal corruption that will test his loyalty to the badge and shape his future as the detective who lives by the code, 'Everybody counts or nobody counts.'"

Cameron Monaghan. Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage

The series will film in Los Angeles, where the books are set, as Bosch, Bosch: Legacy and Ballard did before it. Ballard, which stars Maggie Q, was recently renewed for season 2 by Prime Video.

Michael Wright, head of MGM+ said in a statement: "We are thrilled to expand the Bosch universe with this compelling origin story that showcases how one of television’s most beloved detectives became the man we know today.

"With Cameron Monaghan and Omari Hardwick bringing these complex characters to life, and the creative vision of Michael Connelly and our talented executive producers, Bosch: Start of Watch promises to deliver the gritty, authentic storytelling that honours the franchise’s legacy while opening an exciting new chapter."

Meanwhile, Connelly said: "I’m deeply grateful to Michael Wright and the team at MGM+ for championing this next chapter in Bosch’s journey with such remarkable care and integrity.

"Being able to see how Harry Bosch became the man we have loved for 10 seasons is a gift to me and his many fans. I can’t wait to dig in with Cameron and the writers to explore this uncharted character territory."

Another of Connelly's characters, Micky Haller, is also currently the star of an ongoing series, The Lincoln Lawyer, although that show streams on Netflix and is a separate entity.

Bosch: Legacy and Ballard are available to stream on Prime Video.

