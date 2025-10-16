❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Acclaimed series on Prime Video is returning for "compelling" new prequel
The Bosch universe continues to expand.
Published: Thursday, 16 October 2025 at 10:33 am
