Bosch: Legacy spin-off gets first-look teaser and release date

The first season, a sequel to Prime Video's longest-running original Bosch, follows our titular detective (Titus Welliver) as he begins a new chapter as a private investigator.

Former LAPD detective Harry Bosch is back on the case in IMDb TV's spin-off Bosch: Legacy, which will be arriving this spring.

Having previously investigated homicides in LA with his partner, Jerome 'Jerry' Edgar (Jamie Hector), Bosch is now handling private cases on the payroll of former enemy Honey'Chandler (Mimi Rogers).

A first-look teaser trailer has been released, along with its launch date, and it looks as though the new series will explore his relationship with his daughter Maddie (Madison Lintz) as she follows in his footsteps of becoming a cop. And of course, she's a complete natural. Maddie is paired with Reina Vasquez (Denise Sanchez), a hard-charging training officer.

IMDb teases: "As Maddie patrols the streets of Los Angeles, she grapples with what kind of cop she wants to be. Her father – who continues to live by the code that everybody counts, or nobody counts – believes the issue is clear: being a cop is either a mission or just a job."

Bosch: Legacy will arrive on IMDb TV on Friday 6th May.

The drama is based on the series of novels by Michael Connelly, which he has been writing since 1992 (and which number more than 20). The final seventh season was adapted from Connelly's 2014 novel The Burning Room, which was inspired by a real arson case.

The spinoff will be based on The Wrong Side of Goodbye, according to author Connelly, who recently told Newsweek: "I don’t know whether people will say ‘you’re giving away too much’ but hell, I wrote the books so I can talk about it.

"We're really concentrating on one book, it’s called The Wrong Side of Goodbye, which is to me, of all the Bosch non-badge books, really is an homage to the great PI writers and novelists."

Meanwhile, speaking about how he actually views this "spin-off", Welliver told EW: "I shudder to call it a spin-off because it's really not; it's just the continuing saga of Harry Bosch. He's in a different place, but it's a continuation.

"A lot is revealed toward the end of this final season of Bosch – I do air quotes on that, 'final season' – which lays the foundation for where we will find these three characters as we open the new show."

Bosch: Legacy will be launch on 6th May on IMDb TV.

