Although the series previously aired last year, many will be seeing it for the first time as it hits ITV1 and ITVX. As well as the episodes digging into crimes on both sides of the Irish border, the show is also home to plenty of great shots of both countries.

But where exactly was Borderline filmed? Read on to find out.

Where was Borderline filmed?

Eoin Macken and Amy De Bhrún in Borderline. ITV

Borderline was filmed in County Louth in the Republic of Ireland, specifically in the town of Dundalk. Filming took place in 2023, between June and September of that year.

The series was produced by ShinAwiL and Further South Productions in association with Screen Ireland and Lionsgate Television. Lionsgate distributed the series internationally and in the UK and Ireland, Borderline premiered on MGM+ last year.

Speaking about the location used for the series, executive producer Larry Bass, series producer Mary Callery and Further South executive producer Steve November told Drama Quarterly: "The production was based in Louth, a few miles south of the border, so the whole show is shot where the drama is supposed to take place, taking advantage of little-used and lesser-known landscapes."

They continued: "The on-screen drama of international politics and cooperation is mirrored off-screen, as Borderline brings together a UK producer (Further South Productions) with an Irish producer (Shinawil) to make a drama in the English language for a German broadcaster (ZDF) and US distributor (Lionsgate).

"Thankfully, relations between production partners run more smoothly than the relations between Boyd and Regan."

What is Borderline about?

The official synopsis for Borderline reads: "Straitlaced detective inspector Philip Boyd of North Ireland finds himself working alongside his foul-mouthed Republic of Ireland counterpart, detective inspector Aoife Regan, and although neither are happy about the partnership, the two must put their personal and professional differences aside to solve the brutal cases of victims along the border.”

Borderline premieres on ITV1 and ITVX on Friday 3rd October.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.