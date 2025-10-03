Borderline cast: Who stars in the Irish crime drama?
The new drama follows two very different detectives, but who stars in Borderline?
What happens when a body is found on the border of Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland? Well, two police forces must try and come together to investigate and that dynamic is explored in new drama, Borderline.
The series previously aired last year but has now been acquired by ITV and is set to hit our screens from today. The series stars Eoin Macken and Amy De Bhrún in the two leading roles as two clashing detectives who must put their major personality differences aside for the good of their job.
While the drama is very much focused on their ability to work together, there are of course plenty of other faces in this series including stars from The Boys From County Clare, Blue Lights, The Woman in the Wall and more.
But who stars in Borderline, which has just come to ITV? Read on for everything you need to know.
Borderline cast: Who stars in the Irish crime drama?
The full cast list for Borderline is as follows. Scroll on to find out more about the main characters, plus where you may have seen the actors previously.
- Eoin Macken as Detective Inspector Philip Boyd
- Amy De Bhrún as Detective Inspector Aoife Regan
- Lochlann O'Mearain as Jack Mullen
- Hugh O'Conor as CS James Casey
- Charlotte Bradley as CS Flynn
- Sophie Vavasseur as Aisling
- Craig McGinlay as Rev Adam
- Charlie Maher as Joe Dooley
- Ciaran McMahon as Captain
- Amy Molloy as Lottie Mullen
- Paul Reid as DC Maguire
- Siobhan O'Kelly as Roise Boyd
- Barry John Kinsella as Ian Walsh
- Sarah Carroll as Roisin
- Jack Hickey as Sean
- Adam Walker-Kavanagh as Garda Brady
Eoin Macken as Detective Inspector Philip Boyd
Who is Philip Boyd? A by-the-book Northern Irish detective whose straight-laced way of working is rocked when he's forced to work with Aoife.
Where have I seen Eoin Macken? Macken is known for his roles in Ransom Canyon, Merlin, The Night Shift and La Brea.
Amy De Bhrún as Detective Inspector Aoife Regan
Who is Aoife Regan? Aoife is typically the opposite in most ways to Philip, not being afraid of taking risks, saying exactly what she thinks and navigating drama in her own personal life.
Where have I seen Amy De Bhrún? De Bhrún has starred in Blackshore, Line of Duty, Vikings, Coronation Street and Small Things Like These.
Borderline premieres on ITV1 and ITVX on Friday 3rd October.
Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Morgan Cormack is a Drama Writer for Radio Times, covering everything drama-related on TV and streaming. She previously worked at Stylist as an Entertainment Writer. Alongside her past work in content marketing and as a freelancer, she possesses a BA in English Literature.