While the drama is very much focused on their ability to work together, there are of course plenty of other faces in this series including stars from The Boys From County Clare, Blue Lights, The Woman in the Wall and more.

But who stars in Borderline, which has just come to ITV? Read on for everything you need to know.

Borderline cast: Who stars in the Irish crime drama?

The full cast list for Borderline is as follows. Scroll on to find out more about the main characters, plus where you may have seen the actors previously.

Eoin Macken as Detective Inspector Philip Boyd

Amy De Bhrún as Detective Inspector Aoife Regan

Lochlann O'Mearain as Jack Mullen

Hugh O'Conor as CS James Casey

Charlotte Bradley as CS Flynn

Sophie Vavasseur as Aisling

Craig McGinlay as Rev Adam

Charlie Maher as Joe Dooley

Ciaran McMahon as Captain

Amy Molloy as Lottie Mullen

Paul Reid as DC Maguire

Siobhan O'Kelly as Roise Boyd

Barry John Kinsella as Ian Walsh

Sarah Carroll as Roisin

Jack Hickey as Sean

Adam Walker-Kavanagh as Garda Brady

Eoin Macken as Detective Inspector Philip Boyd

Eoin Macken and Amy De Bhrún in Borderline. ITV

Who is Philip Boyd? A by-the-book Northern Irish detective whose straight-laced way of working is rocked when he's forced to work with Aoife.

Where have I seen Eoin Macken? Macken is known for his roles in Ransom Canyon, Merlin, The Night Shift and La Brea.

Amy De Bhrún as Detective Inspector Aoife Regan

Amy De Bhrún in Borderline. ITV

Who is Aoife Regan? Aoife is typically the opposite in most ways to Philip, not being afraid of taking risks, saying exactly what she thinks and navigating drama in her own personal life.

Where have I seen Amy De Bhrún? De Bhrún has starred in Blackshore, Line of Duty, Vikings, Coronation Street and Small Things Like These.

Borderline premieres on ITV1 and ITVX on Friday 3rd October.

