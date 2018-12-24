Hawes played ruthless female politician Julia Montague in Jed Mercurio’s Bodyguard, and revealed to Radio Times earlier this year that Rudd informed her portrayal of the fictional character.

“I did have a good look at Amber Rudd, who was home secretary when we were shooting … She was just a brilliant example of the life that Julia is living,” she said.

Rudd, who is now secretary of state for work and pensions, said she had enjoyed the drama. “Like everyone, I have been absolutely gripped by Bodyguard. I love it,” she told The Telegraph.

“And it is a pretty accurate depiction of what the relationship is like between a home secretary and their bodyguard in the sense that they are incredibly close to you a lot of the time – although obviously not that close.”

She added that the sex scenes “may be a little far-fetched”.

Rudd has been offered a cameo in a potential second series of Bodyguard, which is yet to be confirmed.