Bodyguard fans ALMOST got everything they wanted from the series finale
But there was one crucial thing missing...
**WARNING: SPOILERS FOR THE SERIES FINALE OF BODYGUARD**
That's it – Bodyguard is over (well, series one at least – there's still no official word on series two but it seems like a sure-fire thing).
The nerve-shredding finale saw a heap of twists and turns thrown upon us, from David's perilous negotiation (in a SUICIDE VEST) to the revelation of the police's "inside woman" and that final twist identifying the creator of the bombs that terrorised London and killed Home Secretary Julia Montague (yup, she's really dead).
But what did fans think of it?
Well, they were shocked and gripped in equal parts...
And pleas are already being made to the BBC for a swift second series:
But Jed Mercurio also makes Line of Duty – that man's time is PRECIOUS. At least he obliged us with a first peek at LoD series five to help with our Bodyguard withdrawal symptoms...
If you ended the series finale by pouring yourself a stiff drink, just know that there are others out there doing this...
As for the police's inside woman? Lorraine (played by Brittas Empire's Pippa Haywood) had you fooled...
Well. Most of you.
But there was one thing missing, of course.
Yup, the Home Secretary really did die in the St Matthews explosion. Although that hasn't stopped people holding out for a surprise appearance in series two...
We can only hope.