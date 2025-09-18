Across eight episodes, it follows Law's Jake, who owns the titular restaurant and VIP lounge, and his brother Vince, as old traumas and new dangers threaten to bring down everything they’ve built.

But where was the series actually filmed, and what have the cast said about the show's New York setting?

Read on for everything you need to know about the filming locations used for Black Rabbit.

Where was Black Rabbit filmed?

Jude Law as Jake and Jason Bateman as Vince in Black Rabbit. Netflix

Black Rabbit was filmed entirely on location in New York City between April and September 2024. This included filming across Manhattan, Brooklyn (including Coney Island), Queens and the West Village.

When it comes to specific locations, scenes were shot at the long-closed Bridge Café, the bowels of the Russian & Turkish Baths, Times Square and the lobby of Bellevue Hospital.

The show's co-creator Kate Susman spoke with Vanity Fair about the show's setting, telling the publication: "We wanted to shoot our version of New York, which was a little underbelly-ish – the downtown parts and the places that weren’t completely sanded off into some beautiful, glamorous vision of what someone who doesn’t live in New York might think of it as.

"We’re getting at a tactile, textural ugliness – but also an intoxicating-ness…. The gossip that came out of Page Six about what happened last night at certain restaurants was pretty exhilarating to us as young 20-year-olds in New York."

Meanwhile, fellow co-creator Zach Baylin spoke about the titular restaurant, saying it had been drawn from legends of the city’s dining scene like Dressler, whose owner "had a very tragic and complicated life".

He continued: "Or like Waverly Inn, Minetta Tavern – these restaurants that built artistic-literary-music communities that were nexus melting points."

Jake star and executive producer Jude Law noted that he had spent a lot of time in New York in the era Susman and Baylin were referencing, saying: "What was exciting was being able to tap into that natural, raw energy…. Trying to plait our Black Rabbit history onto the real history of New York was a great opportunity to authenticate it.

"We wanted you to look at it and go, 'Oh, was this real? Did I go there? Have I had a beer at that place? I think I did.'"

