Black Doves' Keira Knightley, Ben Whishaw and Sarah Lancashire are on this week's Radio Times
Knightley reveals why she's back on TV in the gripping new Christmas thriller.
Gritty spy thrillers aren't the usual Christmas fare, but new Netflix drama Black Doves does have a festive setting. It stars Keira Knightley, who had the standout role in the great Christmas film Love Actually, and Ben Whishaw, the voice of Paddington, playing against type as a gun-toting hitman.
It's a testament to the power of long-form TV that film stars like Knightley are being tempted to make drama like Black Doves. It also has stars like Sarah Lancashire who, after her acclaimed turn as Catherine Cawood in Happy Valley, can surely pick any role she likes. She chose this and with good reason - it's very good. So strap in for a very British thriller to get you in the Christmas mood, which isn't a sentence you read very often.
Elsewhere in the issue, find out why Andy Serkis and his wife are dressed as Victorian Alpinists, how English National Ballet is reinterpreting The Nutcracker, why being on stage in the West End is costing John Lithgow money, and there's a first look at BBC One's explosive hit, SAS: Rogue Heroes. It's an action-packed issue!
Also in this week's Radio Times:
- From ultimate showman to stay-at-home dad - a new documentary co-directed by husband David Furnish reveals the real Sir Elton John.
- The special forces soldiers are heading for Sicily – or is it Croatia? – in SAS: Rogue Heroes.
- Ghost chaser Danny Robins searches for spooks in a remote Highland bothy.
