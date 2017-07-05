The BBC has announced an all-star cast for its latest Agatha Christie adaptation Ordeal by Innocence, with Poldark's Eleanor Tomlinson, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child star Anthony Boyle and Bill Nighy set to star in the three-part BBC1 series.

Screenwriter Sarah Phelps will adapt the story for BBC1 following the success of her previous treatments of And Then There Were None and The Witness for the Prosecution. Ordeal by Innocence, based on the 1958 novel, is set to fill the same Christmas slot later this year.