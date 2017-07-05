Bill Nighy and Poldark's Eleanor Tomlinson lead all-star cast for BBC1's Agatha Christie adaptation Ordeal by Innocence
The latest Christie adaptation by screenwriter Sarah Phelps is set to air later this Christmas following the success of The Witness for the Prosecution and And Then There Were None
The BBC has announced an all-star cast for its latest Agatha Christie adaptation Ordeal by Innocence, with Poldark's Eleanor Tomlinson, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child star Anthony Boyle and Bill Nighy set to star in the three-part BBC1 series.
Screenwriter Sarah Phelps will adapt the story for BBC1 following the success of her previous treatments of And Then There Were None and The Witness for the Prosecution. Ordeal by Innocence, based on the 1958 novel, is set to fill the same Christmas slot later this year.
American screen star Catherine Keener joins the cast alongside The Replacement's Morven Christie, Downton Abbey's Matthew Goode and Fortitude's Luke Treadaway.
Star Wars' Crystal Clarke, Gossip Girl's Ed Westwick, Maleficent's Ella Purnell and Black Mirror's Alice Eve completes the cast.
The three-part series is made by Mammoth Screen, the production company behind Poldark and Victoria. Executive producer Damien Timmer said, “Sarah Phelps has excelled herself with this spellbinding adaptation of one of Agatha Christie’s most celebrated stories. A gloriously dark deconstruction of an apparently perfect family, we hope it delights and chills viewers when it airs!”
The new series is one of seven new Agatha Christie adaptations promised by the BBC over the next four years.