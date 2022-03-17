Jodie Comer to star in new HBO drama series Big Swiss
Get ready for another obsessive relationship.
Killing Eve’s fourth and final season may be coming to an end, but Jodie Comer hasn’t finished with the small screen just yet.
The Free Guy star has joined the cast of Big Swiss, a new drama series based on Jen Beagin’s upcoming book of the same name.
The show, which is in development at HBO, will be produced by A24 and writer-filmmaker Adam McKay’s Hyperobject Industries. Comer will also be an executive producer for the series alongside Beagin, according to Deadline.
The project marks the first major role for Comer since wrapping Killing Eve, which is currently airing its final run – and continuing eccentric assassin Villanelle’s (Comer) long-running cat-and-mouse chase with MI6 agent Eve (Sandra Oh).
Comer will lead the cast of Big Swiss as a young woman called Flavia, aka the titular Big Swiss in the show, who lands a job anonymously transcribing sex therapy sessions in New York.
And it looks like Flavia will share some traits with our beloved Villanelle as she quickly becomes obsessed with one of the patients and begins a tumultuous relationship with them.
Comer’s previous roles include Sir Ridley Scott's historical drama The Last Duel and opposite Ryan Reynolds in Free Guy.
However, she is best known for her role as psychopathic assassin Villanelle in Killing Eve, which first swung onto our screens in 2018.
Big Swiss is one of many projects that Adam McKay’s (Don’t Look Up, Vice) Hyperobject Industries is creating for HBO.
In October 2019, Hyperobject Industries closed a five-year first-look deal with HBO, to develop content for HBO and streaming platform HBO Max.
"They're fearless, extremely clued in and know how to frame and present a show like no one else," McKay said about HBO's team when the deal was first reported.
No official release date has been announced for Big Swiss at this stage, but it already sounds like it will be worth the wait.
