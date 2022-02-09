Killing Eve gives first look at Villanelle and Eve in season 4

One still (above) shows Jodie Comer's Villanelle wearing a crucifix necklace and looking rather dismayed about something, while another (below) features Sandra Oh's Eve walking down a street clutching a flyer in her hand.

Hit thriller series Killing Eve will draw to a close with its fourth and final season beginning later this month – and RadioTimes.com can now exclusively offer fans some new first-look images of Villanelle and Eve ahead of the closing run.

Neither image gives too much away about what to expect from the final run, but they will no doubt further whet fans' appetites ahead of the new episodes becoming available at the end of February.

The new images are not the first promotional material to have been released for the final run – we were previously treated to a trailer (below) that showed Eve and Villanelle resuming their usual game of cat and mouse.

And the BBC also previously released a short clip taking fans behind the scenes of season 4, featuring sneak peeks of the central characters apparently in disguise, including a shot of Sandra Oh's Eve wearing a short blonde wig and sunglasses.

As with each previous season of the show, the fourth run sees a new female showrunner take over as head writer – with the reins handed to Sex Education's Laura Neal this time around. She follows in the footsteps of Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Emerald Fennell and Suzanne Heathcote.

Meanwhile, an official synopsis for the new season teases that we find each of the lead characters – Villanelle, Eve and Fiona Shaw's Carolyn – in very different places following the emotional climax of season 3.

"Following Eve and Villanelle’s exchange on the bridge, Eve is on a revenge mission whilst Villanelle has found a brand new community in an attempt to prove she’s not a ‘monster’," it reads.

"Having killed Paul, Carolyn goes to extraordinary lengths to continue to chase down The Twelve and the person that ordered Kenny's hit."

The synopsis concludes: "This season follows our extraordinary women, each driven by passion, revenge, and obsession, building towards a messy, nuanced, and totally glorious season finale."

Killing Eve seasons 1-3 are available to stream on BBC iPlayer and season 4 will debut on 27th February 2022.