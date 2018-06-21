Executive Producers Vince Gilligan and Melissa Bernstein said that they will be "re-introducing" some characters into the world during a Better Call Saul panel at a summit for US network AMC (who broadcast the show in the USA, while Netflix hold the rights to the UK and Ireland) in New York.

The duo confirmed that Lalo, a character who was named in Breaking Bad but never featured on-screen (in a season 2 episode titled Better Call Saul), will enter the frame, and that viewers are "going to be impressed with him".

They added that some as-yet unnamed Breaking Bad characters would return.

"We have a couple of new characters that we’ll be reintroducing to the world," Bernstein said. "We probably don’t want to say who yet, just to preserve the fun of that for the fans."

Gilligan added: "Season four is so good.It gets darker, it gets richer. It's still got funny in it, but on the Venn diagram of Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, the overlap in the centre is getting bigger and bigger."

Better Call Saul season 4 will premiere on Netflix on Tuesday August 7th.