The actor took to Twitter to share how he feels about Jimmy's story ending, telling fans "it's frankly hard for me to look at that experience, even at that character, too closely, it's just, it's too many moving parts, and they fit together too beautifully, and it's a mystery to me, how it even happened".

After six seasons, acclaimed Breaking Bad spin-off Better Call Saul has come to an end. Bob Odenkirk's crooked lawyer ran his last scheme in the series' final episode, which aired on Monday via AMC in the US, before landing on Netflix UK this morning.

Odenkirk went on to thank the Better Call Saul cast and crew. writing: "I want to thank [creators] Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould for giving me the chance. I did nothing to deserve this part but I hope I earned it over six seasons.

"The cast around me Rhea Seehorn, Michael McKean, Jonathan Banks, Tony Dalton, Michael Mando, Patrick Fabian and everyone else. I mean, Giancarlo Esposito. They all made me a better actor than I am. Just working them, or watching them work, it's been an unbelievable experience."

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The actor also gave shoutouts to the crew in Albuquerque, where Better Call Saul is filmed. "I'll never be around so many great people doing their job so well," he added.

He also thanked fans for giving the show a chance "because we came out of, maybe a lot of people's favourite show ever and we could've been hated for simply trying to do a show. But we weren't, we were given a chance and hopefully we made the most of it."

Have a look at the emotional video below.

Though Saul's story is over, creator Vince Gilligan wasn't completely opposed to another Breaking Bad spin-off. But it sounds like it will be a while yet before it makes it to our screens should he dip back into Walter White and Saul Goodman's universe.

Better Call Saul is available on Netflix in the UK and AMC in the US. Check out the best Netflix series and best Netflix movies to keep you entertained, or visit our TV guide for more to watch.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.