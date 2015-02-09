Baking Bad with Walter White

Walt is the undisputed master of meth cooking, but what about cakes? Mary is impressed with the consistency and colour of his Angel (Dust) Cake, but less pleased by how it makes all of her teeth fall out. Meanwhile, Paul is weeping hysterically and screaming the word "moist".

The Oh! Show with Badger and Skinny Pete

The One Show has yet another shake-up, hiring Jesse's waster friends as presenters. New segments include whether dogs prefer Tangy or Cool Ranch Doritos; who would win in a fight, Dracula or Spock; and whether the walls are closing in and everyone's going to suffocate. Viewers don't notice the difference.

Deadliest Catch with Mike Ehrmantraut

Mike actually features as a parking attendant in Better Call Saul. Maybe not the most glamorous of positions for the sardonic assassin, but it beats the last time we saw him in Breaking Bad - a bullet in his gut, sleeping with the fishes. The man deserves some downtime and for Mike Ehrmantraut, hunting the deadliest prey (fish, human or otherwise) would be as easy as dissolving fish in a barrel.

The Price is Right with Jesse Pinkman

It's a shame Jesse never won the prize showcase. The drugs-den he lives in could really use a nice three piece suite.

Under the Dome with Hank Schrader

A small town is cut off from the world by a giant fish bowl, and it's up to Hank to...actually, nah, forget it. Too ridiculous.

