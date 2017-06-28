“Supporting artists we respect and admire; delivering truly outstanding character development and nuanced dramatic twists and turns; continuing a legacy of bold creative choices; loving writing that is the best in the business: Truly, ‘S’all good, man,’” AMC president Charlie Collier said in a statement.

“Congratulations to Vince [Gilligan], Peter [Gould], Bob [Odenkirk] and everyone involved with Better Call Saul. Bring on season four!"

The American crime drama series, which shows on Netflix in the UK, was created by Gilligan and Gould.

Starting in 2002 it follows the story of James Morgan "Jimmy" McGill (Odenkirk) in the years before he pops up in Breaking Bad as Saul Goodman.

Fans will be keen to see what happens next after a very dramatic season three finale. That episode ended (spoiler alert!) with the apparent death of Chuck McGill (Michael McKean), our main character's older brother.

Seasons 1-3 of Better Call Saul are available on Netflix now